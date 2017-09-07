Search
    Weather Talk: August was cooler and drier than average

    By John Wheeler Today at 5:54 a.m.

    For the first time in a long time, the Fargo-Moorhead area experienced a calendar month with a cooler than average mean temperature. The average daily mean temperature (the average of each day's highest and lowest temperatures) in August was 66.8 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees cooler than average.

    There were no record highs or record lows set during the month. There were 11 days in the 80s, 17 in the 70s and two in the 60s. The hottest it got all month was 87 degrees on Aug. 29.

    Rainfall was 2.30 inches, which is 0.26 inches below average. There were 21 sunny days, eight partly cloudy days and two cloudy days (the two days with highs in the 60s).

    The most recent cooler than average calendar month prior to August was in April of 2016, which was a nominal 0.2 degrees cooler than average. The most recent significantly cool month was May of 2015.

    John Wheeler

    John was born in Baton Rouge, LA, and grew up near Birmingham, Alabama. As a teenager, his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin, and later to a small town in northeast Iowa. John traces his early interest in weather to the difference in climate between Alabama and Wisconsin. He is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in meteorology. Like any meteorologist, John is intrigued by extremes of weather, especially arctic air outbreaks and winter storms.  John has been known to say he prefers his summers to be hot but in winter, he prefers the cold.  When away from work, John enjoys long-distance running and reading.  John has been a meteorologist at WDAY since May of 1985.

    JWheeler@wday.com
    (701) 241-5387
