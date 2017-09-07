Weather Talk: August was cooler and drier than average

There were no record highs or record lows set during the month. There were 11 days in the 80s, 17 in the 70s and two in the 60s. The hottest it got all month was 87 degrees on Aug. 29.

Rainfall was 2.30 inches, which is 0.26 inches below average. There were 21 sunny days, eight partly cloudy days and two cloudy days (the two days with highs in the 60s).

The most recent cooler than average calendar month prior to August was in April of 2016, which was a nominal 0.2 degrees cooler than average. The most recent significantly cool month was May of 2015.