Jails, prisons to get training on drug withdrawal, treatment

The training will provide them with tools, "So you don't have deaths happen that shouldn't happen," Kurt Snyder, executive director of Heartview Foundation, an alcohol and drug treatment provider, told attendees at Wednesday's conference.

The plan involves both Heartview Foundation and Community Medical Services, another drug treatment provider, which have contracted with the North Dakota Department of Human Service's Behavioral Health Division to set up withdrawal management services and policies at correctional facilities.

The effort will focus on supporting medication-based treatment, which conference officials said is better at battling things like opioid addiction than abstinence-based approaches.

The agencies will train jail and prison staff members who in turn will train others at those facilities, according to Snyder, who said people leaving jail settings are often at high risk for a fatal overdose, particularly when it comes to opioids.

He said that's because while they have lost any tolerance they had built up for the drug, they believe they can still take their usual dosage and remain safe.

"When people leave periods of abstinence for opioid use, they're at high risk for overdoses; the highest-risk populations we see are coming out of prisons and jails and abstinence-based treatment centers," Snyder said.

One aim of the training, according to conference organizers, is to alert corrections officials to the importance of making sure people who are arrested while on some type of treatment program continue to receive treatment while incarcerated.

Wendy Thompson, a nurse at the Stutsman County Jail, said she attended the conference because she is interested in learning about what jails can do to help addicts.

Andrew Frobig, administrator at the Cass County Jail, said a regional training session will be held at the jail Sept. 21 that will focus on assessing prisoners for signs of withdrawal.

"Our aim is to get them sufficient care while they're in custody," he said.

Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson said one challenge for smaller communities is finding resources to provide medical treatment once a need is identified.