Grand Forks Police believe Jordan Michael Parisien, 29, is responsible for stabbing a man and a woman in an apartment, part of a cluster of apartments west of the University of North Dakota campus, at about 10 a.m. Monday.

The suspect evaded police Monday, but officers were called back to the same apartment complex Tuesday morning by a resident who said a suspicious person was seen entering the apartment where the stabbing occurred.

The victims of Monday's double-stabbing, the motives for which are still unclear, have told police that they do not know Parisien.

Shortly after he was reported breaking into the apartment Tuesday, Parisian was located by police a few blocks away. Noting a similarity to a description of the suspect in the stabbings, they detained him, booked him on suspicion of burglary and named him as a person of interest in the earlier attack.

Investigators now say they have found evidence linking Parisien to the stabbings. They have recommended charges to the Grand Forks County state's attorney including: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary and one count of criminal trespass.

Formal charges for the stabbings had not been filed against Parisien as of Wednesday evening.