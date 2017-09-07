John R. Tunheim, chief judge in the District of Minneapolis, said he will consider requests by the corps and authority to build parts of the project that do not affect Minnesota’s waterways.

He also required plaintiffs, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, to post a $10,000 bond for payment of damages to the corps and authority should the plaintiffs prove to be wrong in asking for the order.

The lawsuit is over the $2.2 billion flood diversion underway to protect the Fargo-Moorhead area. The DNR and JPA claim the project protects too much, including undeveloped areas, and increases impact on upstream farmers and residents. The corps and authority say the project is the result of careful study and is the best option for providing flood protection.

