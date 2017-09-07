The event will be in downtown Sturgis and organizers said there are more than 3,000 miles of trails and roads to ride on in the area mostly through the Black Hills National Forest Motorized Trail System.

The new event is being called the "ATV/UTV Sturgis Off-Road Rally."

"We have had 77 years of tremendous success putting on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It's only natural with the growth of the ATV/UTV market that Sturgis be the one to take an off-road rally to the next level in the Black Hills" said Jerry Cole, director of rally and events for the city of Sturgis. "Our goal is to create an event that will have the attendees return next year along with all their friends."

Officials expect about 150 participants this year, but hope it will grow, said Christina Steele, public information officer for the city.

The Black Hills off-road trails are known for being some of the best riding in North America with trails wide enough to accommodate all ATVs, UTVs and Side x Sides on the market today, Cole said.

The Sturgis event will offer several free and paid events. Participants can register for activities online or at the event.

The inaugural event will include guided trail rides, demo rides, hill climbs, drag races and other competitive events, mud bogging and obstacle courses.

Glencoe Campground will be the official campground of the rally and will have free dry

camping to anyone wanting to RV or tent camp. They also have cabins and other accommodations that can be rented.

Glencoe will also be the site of the demo rides, and mud bogging and hill climbing races on Sunday, Sept. 24.

South Dakota allows ATV/UTV riders to rides roads, highways and trails with temporary South Dakota licenses and permits. Every community in the Black Hills allows ATV access on city streets year-round.

To learn more about the Off-Road Rally, go to www.officalsturgisevents.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sturgisrallyandevents.