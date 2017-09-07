The bus was on its way to a training site near Fargo when the semi rear-ended the bus in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Clearwater, said Master Sgt. Eric Amidon, a spokesman for the 934th Air Lift Wing in Minneapolis.

The reservist seriously hurt was airlifted from the scene, but was reported to be conscious. The others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Their conditions weren't known

here were 13 people on the bus, including the driver.

Amidon expected to release more information later Thursday night on the conditions and names of those hurt on the bus.

The westbound semi struck the bus that was stopped in traffic in the right lane, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol.

After the bus was hit, the bus rolled and struck two other passenger vehicles that were also stopped in traffic.

The semi driver suffered minor injuries, while the people in the other two vehicles weren't injured, Grabow said.

The crash caused major traffic delays for 3.5 hours. The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed a section of Interstate 94 at noon Thursday, but the area has been cleared, cleanup is complete and all lanes were opened by about 3:30, Grabow said.

Traffic was backed up to the Albertville Outlet Mall and Monticello exits throughout the afternoon.

A crash reconstruction was performed and the crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Grabow said.

The 934th Wing is the only Air Force Reserve unit in Minnesota, Amidon said. The unit is combat ready and is also known as the "Global Vikings."

Its headquarters is just north of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and the unit shares runways with the airport.