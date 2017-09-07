“I was at bible study,” said Ellingson’s girlfriend, Carmen Walter, who sat in a chair next to him, watching smoke pour from the house. “I’m just glad he (Ellingson) got out.”

The couple said they are the only two people who live in the house, which is their permanent residence. Although, Walter does have her own home. No one else was in the house at the time of the fire—and the couple has no pets—so no one was injured, luckily.

“He’s safe, but it’s the memories that will get him,” Walter said, adding that Ellingson built the house himself some 17 years ago. “We’re anxious to see how bad it is inside.”

“I wanted to go in there, but they (fire fighters) won’t let me,” said Ellingson, letting out a sigh.

The fire, which started just after 2 p.m. and was contained around 3 p.m., began in the garage, they believe. Though neither Ellingson or Walter could say what they think caused it yet.

“He’s a very neat person,” said Walter. “Everything is hanging in its place.”

The fire also claimed Ellingson’s car, which was parked in the garage.

“That’s gone, too,” said Ellingson. “It’s all gone.”