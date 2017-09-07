MSUM student who drowned to be honored at vigil Friday

The vigil for Fanuel Asrat, a 24-year-old Ethiopian native and economics major, is set for 6 to 8 p.m. in the sun porch at Comstock Memorial Union. The ceremony will include several of Asrat's relatives and friends sharing memories and prayers, as well as the family officially announcing the Fanuel Asrat Scholarship.

Following the ceremony, people are asked to share memories of Asrat for a video memorial.

MSUM decided to host a vigil for Asrat once students returned to campus after summer break.

Asrat's friends reported him missing June 29 after he went swimming in the river near the rapids by Dike West Park in Fargo. His body was found in the river July 1.