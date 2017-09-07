Shift in global markets expected to challenge ND farmers

"What's been coming out is the Black Sea region, Ukraine, the black earth region of Russia, is becoming more competitive," said Andrew Swenson, North Dakota State University Extension Service farm and family resource management specialist. "They have some real advantages in land costs, labor costs ... they're making fewer inputs but getting larger yields."

A major factor in this comes from the fundamental differences to how these countries and the United States do business.

"They have a different land market than we have," Swenson said. "Their land came from both the Ukraine and Russia, came from these large collective farms. That market has not been privatized ... if it is privatized and that value will be bid up, so that's something that's possible that may occur over time. That's something that can happen anywhere, if there's a free land market, if there's profit ... over there it hasn't really been able to yet. That's an option."

There's no guarantee that the market philosophies will shift away from the current collectivist models. Independent of economics, the weather could also factor into whether these countries remain profitable.

""They have pretty variable weather also, so the last several years they've done very well, but if they have a drought ... in 2010 they had a major drought and that pushed prices up here," Swenson said. "Right about at our wheat harvest, prices took off and that's because they had a big drought in that Black Sea region. Weather is always such a huge wildcard."

A release issued by NDSU that detailed a trends analysis conducted by a nonprofit international agricultural network called agri benchmark stated that the devaluation of the national currencies in Russia and the Ukraine, combined with the low input and land costs, had led to profitable years for crop producers and significant increases in exports. In 2015 and 2016, Russia became the No. 1 wheat exporter in the world, the release stated. This followed 10 straight years of export growth, with more than 10 percent growth per year.

"If nothing else, it's good to have an awareness of what's going on around the world," Swenson said. "That'll help keep the iron to the fire. Guys won't get lax but keep pushing to be the most competitive they can. The market is always in flux, it's hard to project the future. Right now it seems that we've got a couple things going on, technology is enabling greater production around the world and technology doesn't have a fence around it. The biggest seed companies in Russia are the biggest seed companies in the U.S. They provide their products globally because they are in the business of selling those."

Another rising power in wheat is Argentina, which is stepping ahead of other South American countries in the international export markets. Economics from agri benchmark found that Argentine crop production, particularly wheat and corn, benefited from the abolishment of export taxes on those products. Profits of up to $50 per U.S. metric ton were achieved. The report stated that Argentina will likely be a major player in global wheat markets again, and combined with the Black Sea region trends, there's going to be more pressure on global commodity markets.

"Farming in the U.S. is always going to be difficult in the sense it's going to be competitive," Swenson said. "You're not only competing with South America and the Black Sea region, but in acquiring that land resource you're competing with your neighbors as well. At the end of the day, the most efficient, wise managers will be the last ones standing."

More information on agri benchmark and their analysis can be found at www.agribenchmark.org.