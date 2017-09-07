Amid cancer battle, Wahpeton mayor resigns

"He's putting up one heck of a fight," said Renelle Bertsch, a Wahpeton council member.

Bertsch said Friday, Sept. 7, that the council read a letter from Hansey at its last meeting announcing his decision to focus on his health and the fight ahead.

Hansey had been mayor for about three years.

"Even though we knew Meryl might step aside and give us a letter of resignation, we were still kind of in shock," Bertsch said. "It was a pleasure to serve on council with him and to serve as a council member with him as mayor."

The council may call a special election to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term within 15 days of Hansey's resignation. Or the council could appoint someone to fill the position if a special election does not take place, Bertsch said.

Council President Steve Dale will serve as acting mayor until the council reaches a decision.