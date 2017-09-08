Wilkin Co. authorities investigating possible arson cases
Nashua, Minn. -- Authorities say multiple buildings have gone up in flames and they believe someone is setting them on fire.
The first fire was reported this past Wednesday at an abandoned house that didn't have any power or electricity running to it.
The house is a total loss.
The second fire was reported Thursday evening at the old locker plant on the northwest corner of the city.
That building had also been abandoned and didn't have any power or electricity running to it.
Authorities now believe someone is starting the fires and running away.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.