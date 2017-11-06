According to the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, at about 3:30 p.m., authorities received a report of a boat that was capsized in the water near an area known as the “Cut Off” on the eastern side of Lower Red Lake.

The commercial boat had three fishermen aboard, and one of the fishermen swam to shore and was rescued by some people passing by, according to a release from the department. The rescued fisherman was transferred to the Red Lake Indian Health Service hospital and was being treated for hypothermia.

The reported missing fishermen are identified as Deland Beaulieu, 29 and a 17-year-old juvenile male, the department said.

Immediate search and rescue efforts were established by the RLDPS Conservation Enforcement Division and Red Lake Fire Department for both the water and shorelines. The search and rescue mission on the lake later was called off due to another rescuer facing hypothermia, the department said.

Law enforcement planned to continue to search the area throughout the night in the event the fishermen made it to shore.

Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, a command center and registration station will be set up at Red Lake Fisheries for any volunteers wishing to assist in the searching the shoreline south and north of the “Cut Off.” The Red Lake Band has also authorized administrative leave for any employees involved in the search. All volunteers are required to register, the department said.

Volunteers are asked to dress in a manner that will address the extremely cold temperatures coming off the lake and can bring their portable fish houses and heaters for warmth during the search. Locations for setting up the houses will be established Tuesday morning and shared at the registration station.

In addition, it will be extremely difficult in getting boats out onto the water due to shore freeze up and boaters are reminded to dress for extreme weather conditions and to add some additive to prevent gas lines from freezing while on the lake.

If anyone has any information about these fishermen, they should contact Red Lake Law Enforcement at (218) 679-3313.