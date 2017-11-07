“I’m very happy to be elected to the council seat,” Jesme said over the phone after first hearing of the election results. “It will be an honor to serve the citizens of Dilworth and I’m looking forward to making an impact on the current and future development of the city, which is a good place to live and raise a family.”

Aasness said he also looks forward to continued economic growth with all the new stores opening up. The 71-year old councilman said he was adamant on maintaining his spot on the council after eight years serving the city, and so he put up more than 40 signs and handed out 1,200 fliers while door knocking.

Jesme, 58, beat out challenger John Giddings by six votes while the other two candidates, incumbent Jason Kakac and Health Knapper, garnered 48 and 90 votes respectively.

Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson ran unopposed and got 309 votes while there were 14 write-ins.

In Barnesville, Minn, there were races for mayor and four open city council seats on Tuesday.

In the mayor's race, incumbent Eugene Prim beat out challenger Jason Rick for a two-year term after winning all three of the city’s wards with a total of 325 votes to 267 for Rick.

But it was a close call in Ward Three as Prim garnered 104 votes – just one more vote than Rick.

In the two four-year terms open on the council, Donald Goedtke garnered 140 votes in the unopposed race to earn a spot in Ward 2, while Scott Bauer got 135 votes – 30 more than challenger and former council member Dawn Stuvland – to represent Ward 1.

A two-year term in Ward 2, another unopposed race, was awarded to David Brown with 120 votes and there were three running in Ward 3 where Tonya Stokka had 117 votes to surpass former council member Catherine Enstad who got 77 votes and Rogena Fronning who received eight.