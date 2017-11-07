Gloe easily wins Moorhead school board seat

In final, but unofficial results, Gloe, had 583 votes, or 37.4 percent of the 1,558 votes cast, followed by Keith Vogt with 366 votes (23.5 percent), David Marquardt with 125 votes (8 percent), Amy Arel with 121 votes (7.7 percent), David Hallman with 111 votes (7.1 percent), and David Thingvold with 98 votes (6.3 percent).

Gloe, an assistant community development planner for the City of Fargo, said she was “incredibly grateful” for the work of her campaign volunteers.

“We worked really hard,” Gloe said. “We started door-knocking in the middle of August. We had a solid social media presence” and plenty of yard signs around the city.

Gloe said her No. 1 priority will be to improve support for teachers.

“We need to do a better job staffing so our teachers can focus on teaching,” she said.

Other vote-getters included: Brian Mancini, 54 votes (3.5 percent), Ruel C. Johnson, 34 votes (2.2 percent), Tanya Kunza, 24 votes (1.5 percent), Lisa Holter, 16 votes (1 percent), Lisa Hage, 11 votes (0.7 percent), and Elijah Dee, Sr., 9 votes (0.6 percent).

Angie Dannewitz-Johnson, who had decided to not actively run as a candidate after filing, picked up 6 votes (0.4 percent).

The post being filled was once held by Laurie Johnson, who moved out of the area in late 2016. The seat has been filled since early this year by Cindy Fagerlie, who was appointed by the school board until the special election could be held.

Moorhead school board chairman Bill Tomhave said the school board will canvass the votes at its meeting Monday, Nov. 13, and the winner could be sworn in and take their seat at the board’s Nov. 27 meeting.

Tomhave said the big issues the board will face in the coming year are:

Replacing superintendent Lynne Kovash, who is retiring.

Receiving the report from a high school task force, which is studying what a high school education will look like, and what sort of facility or facilities the district will need to meet students’ needs.

Ongoing issues with enrollment growth.

Tomhave said he looks forward to meeting the winner “and getting them off to a good start.”