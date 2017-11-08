Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Moorhead man arrested after officer nearly run over

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:17 p.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    FARGO – Fargo police arrested a Moorhead man early Wednesday, Nov. 8, after he allegedly nearly ran over a police officer who responded to a call about a fight.

    According to a report released by Fargo police:

    The incident began about 3:20 a.m. when police were called to the 2900 block of 34th Avenue South on a report of a disturbance and possible fight.

    An officer arrived on the scene and found a vehicle occupied and running in a parking lot.

    As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver looked at the officer and proceeded to backup at a high rate of speed, nearly striking the officer.

    Police found the vehicle a short distance away and conducted a traffic stop.

    The driver, identified as Dalton J. Beyer, 27, of Moorhead was arrested. He faces a number of possible charges, according to Fargo police, including aggravated reckless endangerment, DUI, cocaine possession and making a false report.

    Explore related topics:NewsDalton BeyermoorheadminnesotafargoNorth DakotaCrime
    Advertisement