Moorhead man arrested after officer nearly run over

According to a report released by Fargo police:

The incident began about 3:20 a.m. when police were called to the 2900 block of 34th Avenue South on a report of a disturbance and possible fight.

An officer arrived on the scene and found a vehicle occupied and running in a parking lot.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver looked at the officer and proceeded to backup at a high rate of speed, nearly striking the officer.

Police found the vehicle a short distance away and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Dalton J. Beyer, 27, of Moorhead was arrested. He faces a number of possible charges, according to Fargo police, including aggravated reckless endangerment, DUI, cocaine possession and making a false report.