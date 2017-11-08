Moorhead man behind bars after almost hitting cop with a car

Officers were able to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in the disturbance and approched it.

The cop tried to get the suspect out of the vehicle, but the suspect initially ignored the officer and then refused.

The suspect then backed up quickly, almost hitting the officer. No one was hurt.

Police were then able to track the vehicle down at 3500 30th Ave S and get the suspect out of the car.

27-year-old Dalton Beyer of Moorhead was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment, possesion of scheduled narcotics, false information to law enforcement, DUI, and DUI refusal.