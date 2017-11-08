Minot mayor won't seek re-election

Mayor Chuck Barney, who has served the city of about 41,000 people as a councilman and then one term as mayor covering 16 years, said it was time to to pursue other interests and opportunities.

Barney is director of the Severson Entrepreneurship Academy at Minot State University. A long-time Minot resident, he served 12 years as Fourth Ward alderman and two terms as Minot City Council president before deciding not to seek re-election to the council in 2012. He ran and was elected mayor in June 2014.

Barney said it was his intention when he ran in 2014 to serve only one term.

“There’s just other things in life I want to do,” Barney said, explaining that he wants to pull back and focus on those areas where he feels most passionate as well as to enjoy more personal time.

Just a day after Barney's announcement, City Council member Shaun Sipma said he will run for the job next year.