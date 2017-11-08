Breaking it down, North Dakota residents are first for lowest credit card delinquency at 4.22 percent, first for lowest mortgage delinquency at .59 percent, second for highest average credit score at 700, and third for lowest auto loan delinquency at 1.98 percent.

The Upper Midwest dominated the rankings with Minnesota in second place, followed by Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa.

Minnesota had the highest average credit score in the nation at 707 and the lowest auto loan delinquency at 1.72 percent.

Instamotor, a marketplace for buying and selling used cars, used Transunion for its credit score information and Federal Reserve bank statistics for credit card, auto and mortgage delinquencies.