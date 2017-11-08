The voluntary coverage, which starts Jan. 1, is being provided after legislators earlier this year rejected a bill to mandate the coverage for what is called applied behavioral analysis.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota and the Sanford Health Plan will offer coverage for the intensive therapy under some of their insurance plans. In July, North Dakota Medicaid started covering applied behavioral analysis, commonly called ABA.

"It's huge," said Sandy Smith, president of the North Dakota Autism Center in West Fargo. "This is a positive thing. This is certainly a win for families who have a child with autism."

North Dakota remains one of four states that do not mandate health insurance coverage for the ABA therapy, which proponents say is backed by scientific evidence to be effective in helping autistic children.

ABA therapy has been endorsed as safe and effective by several state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Surgeon General. In recent years, behavioral health professionals have widely embraced the therapy to help those with autism live happy and productive lives, according to the Anne Carlsen Center, based in Jamestown, which provides ABA treatment.

Although effective, ABA therapy is time-consuming and very expensive, with costs out of reach for most families, Smith said. That means insurance coverage is extremely important, she said.

At the private pay rate, "It's tens of thousands of dollars a year," Smith said.

The North Dakota Autism Center, which provides services for families with autistic children, including ABA treatments, has seen only very limited demand for the services because few had any insurance before North Dakota Medicaid extended coverage in July, she said.

Medicaid covers low-income residents and can cover autism treatment regardless of family income for those who qualify for waivers for autism or developmental disabilities, Smith said.

Smith has a 15-year-old son with autism who has been helped by ABA therapy. Because of progress he has made through treatment, he is able to control his emotions and has become more independent.

Autistic children can cause behavioral disruptions at school or daycare, and sometimes can pose a safety risk to other students or school staff, Smith said.

Without treatment, "Their behaviors get worse and worse," increasing schools' costs, she added. "It's just this burden on society if you don't do anything."

It can be confusing as to which groups provide coverage for ABA therapy, so people should contact their employers or insurance representative, Smith said.

A spokeswoman at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, the state's largest private health insurer, said many of its health plans will add ABA coverage as part of its broader coverage for behavioral health treatments.

"Developing medical evidence has evolved over time to the extent that now supports the addition of coverage for Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) for the treatment of ASD," or Autism Spectrum Disorder, Andrea Dinneen, a spokeswoman for the North Dakota Blues, said in a statement.

Dinneen noted that ABA therapy uses techniques that teach the prevention of "challenging behaviors that interfere with normal social functioning."

She added: "They also promote improving socially appropriate behaviors such as communication, social behavior, learning and adaptive abilities."

Kirk Zimmer, executive vice president of the Sanford Health Plan, said some of its plans also will cover ABA services, coverage that is equivalent to what it now offers its customers in South Dakota and Iowa.

Sanford Health Plan will cap payments based on age, with greater benefit amounts available for younger children. For children up to age 6, benefits totaling $36,000 will be available. By ages 14 to 18, the benefit cap drops to $12,500.

There will be little effect on premium rates, he said, because autism is a relatively rare condition. Zimmer noted that ABA coverage has been gaining momentum around the country.

"It's something that's been much more in the public eye in recent years," he said.

Medica does not provide ABA coverage in North Dakota, a company spokesman said.

"Medica covers what is required," Greg Bury said. " We do not cover ABA for our fully insured customers. However, we can accommodate the coverage for self-insured customers."