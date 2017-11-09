Suspect in attack on Sen. Rand Paul pleads not guilty

A pretrial conference was set for Nov. 30 for Rene Boucher, 59, who allegedly attacked Paul in the senator's yard on Friday.

The arraignment in Warren County district court lasted just two minutes, as he waived a formal reading of his rights. The retired pain doctor and former anesthesiologist appeared in a suit with his attorney.

Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken said Boucher faces a possible 12-month sentence and $500 fine for fourth-degree assault, but the prosecutor also noted that the Kentucky State Police and FBI continue to investigate more serious charges.

Milliken said her office has not spoken directly to Paul and is instead relating information about the case to him through the FBI.

Fourth-degree assault is the most serious charge prosecuted by the Warren County Attorney.

If more serious state charges are brought against Boucher, they would be prosecuted by Commonwealth's Attorney Christopher T. Cohron.

Stephanie Collins, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Louisville, said Thursday morning there was no update on a potential federal prosecution of Boucher.

Boucher was released Saturday on $7,500 bond and ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from Paul, his family and his offices, or at least 200 feet away if he decides to go to his home next door to the senator.

Matthew J. Baker, Boucher's attorney, said that his client had not been home in recent days since the incident.

After the court hearing, Baker told reporters that the incident "was unequivocally not about politics."

The potential for federal charges are "a concern. I hope that doesn't happen," he said. But based on his research and understanding of the case, he does not think federal charges will be warranted.

Baker said "he was not, absolutely not," in reference to whether Boucher was intoxicated or under the influence.

Asked if Paul was blameless in the incident, Baker said, "I'm still investigating that. I haven't talked to the senator about that."

"We wish him a speedy recovery," Baker added.

Milliken told reporters that state and federal authorities are still investigating the incident.

She refused to comment on Boucher's motive, saying, "I don't comment on cases." But when asked whether she disputes Boucher's purported motive, she added: "I'll let that play out in court."

She also would not comment on whether Boucher was intoxicated or otherwise under the influence, but said no tests have been ordered.

Boucher has no criminal history, and prosecutors are not aware of any previous incident between Boucher and Paul, Milliken said.

The courtroom was packed for the arraignment with out-of-town reporters there to see for the first time the man who allegedly attacked Kentucky's junior senator, who also ran unsuccessfully for president in 2016.

The scene was so out of the norm for locals that the judge and prosecutor both pulled out their cellphones to take pictures of the large crowd, marveling that they'd never seen the courtroom so full and possibly never will again.

