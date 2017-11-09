Amy L. Murray was charged Thursday, Nov. 9, with one count of illegal control of an enterprise, and Karen M. Louden was charged with one count of forgery. Court records did not list an attorney for either woman.

According to court documents:

Between June 1 and Sept. 11, Murray was associated with a group of people who were engaged in a pattern of theft, counterfeiting and forgery that resulted in financial losses for businesses in the Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo areas.

Louden is accused of knowingly presenting forged checks to Wells Fargo. Other banks affected by the operation included Citizens State Bank and the Bank of North Dakota.

In October, Fargo police conducted a search of an apartment in north Fargo and found numerous counterfeit checks.

In speaking with investigators, Murray acknowledged that she printed and cashed or attempted to cash numerous counterfeit checks around the metro area and that she was trying to obtain metallic ink that would make the checks appear even more legitimate, court documents stated.