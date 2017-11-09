Thursday marked 15th year St. John’s student went missing

Joshua Guimond, 20 at the time, was last seen by friends at a social gathering on campus on Nov. 9, 2002.

He reportedly left the gathering during the late evening hours that day.

The next night, he was reported missing by some of his collegiate friends.

Guimond’s friends and family have searched for him and have sought answers to his disappearance for 15 years. He was originally from Maple Lake, Minn.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has had an open and active investigation into the disappearance since he was reported missing in 2002.

“We do not have any strong leads at this time,” said Stearns County Chief Deputy Jon Lentz.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving the disappearance. Information and tips can be called in to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-259-3700 or emailed to sheriff@co.stearns.mn.us. Tips can also be sent to Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301 or mntccs@yahoo.com.