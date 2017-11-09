Minn. man dies in one-vehicle crash in north-central SD

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 when the driver lost control, entered the south ditch and rolled.

The driver, Christopher Churchill, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the Eagle Butte hospital where he later died.

Nicholas Sjolin, 33, of Buffalo, Minn., was the lone passenger in the vehicle. He was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies involved were the Dewey County Sheriff’s Office and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Law Enforcement.