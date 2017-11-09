Sioux Falls man, 27, denies robbing credit union in the city

Cody Maynard pleaded not guilty to the indictment on Wednesday.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in custody and/or a $250,000 fine and 5 years of supervised release.

The Indictment alleges that Maynard entered the Voyage Federal Credit Union in Sioux Falls on April 27 and demanded money from the teller.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI.

Maynard was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.