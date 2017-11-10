Weather Talk: When does weather become unusual?

Every day in November so far has been colder than average, but we have set no weather records. Is this unusual? If something happens once every 10 years, is it unusual? What about once every 50 years?

As a meteorologist and climatologist, I can usually find historical precedent for out-of-the-ordinary weather, and that long-term perspective has its value.

Certainly, the climatologist's perspective might be different from the person who cannot remember what the weather was like last weekend. So in that light, the present November weather might seem unusually cold to a layperson. However, from a climatological perspective, the present cool spell is just a very minor anomaly.