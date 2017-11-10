Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Weather Talk: When does weather become unusual?

    By John Wheeler Today at 5:23 a.m.

    At what point does weather become unusual?

    I am often asked if weather qualifies as "unusual," and I usually say it is not and offer some sort of historical precedent. But does historical precedent keep something from qualifying as unusual?

    Every day in November so far has been colder than average, but we have set no weather records. Is this unusual? If something happens once every 10 years, is it unusual? What about once every 50 years?

    As a meteorologist and climatologist, I can usually find historical precedent for out-of-the-ordinary weather, and that long-term perspective has its value.

    Certainly, the climatologist's perspective might be different from the person who cannot remember what the weather was like last weekend. So in that light, the present November weather might seem unusually cold to a layperson. However, from a climatological perspective, the present cool spell is just a very minor anomaly.

    Explore related topics:NewsWeatherWeather Talkwxtalkunusual weathercold weather
    John Wheeler

    John was born in Baton Rouge, LA, and grew up near Birmingham, Alabama. As a teenager, his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin, and later to a small town in northeast Iowa. John traces his early interest in weather to the difference in climate between Alabama and Wisconsin. He is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in meteorology. Like any meteorologist, John is intrigued by extremes of weather, especially arctic air outbreaks and winter storms.  John has been known to say he prefers his summers to be hot but in winter, he prefers the cold.  When away from work, John enjoys long-distance running and reading.  John has been a meteorologist at WDAY since May of 1985.

    JWheeler@wday.com
    (701) 241-5387
    Advertisement