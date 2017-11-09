Bismarck homeowner’s finance charged with arson

Court documents say video footage from 4:30 a.m. Tuesday shows a light in a garage window begin to grow and flicker less than a minute after homeowner Yvette Howell left the home for a taxi, joined by Norton seconds after the flickering light.

Fifteen minutes later, a neighbor reportedly woke up to a crackling sound and saw smoke coming from Howell's home.

Court documents say Howell and her ex-partner own the home, which entered foreclosure two weeks ago. Howell and Norton moved to a Bismarck hotel after the fire, which claimed Howell's cat. Her three dogs survived.

He is also charged with felony burglary from last month, when he allegedly entered a woman's home less than a mile from Howell's residence and tried to start a vehicle in the garage there.