Bismarck homeowner’s finance charged with arson
BISMARCK -- Two days after a fire claimed a south Bismarck home, the homeowner's fiance has been arrested and charged with arson.
Spencer Norton, 36, of Bismarck, is the suspect. Bismarck Police investigated after fire officials found the blaze to be suspicious in nature.
Court documents say video footage from 4:30 a.m. Tuesday shows a light in a garage window begin to grow and flicker less than a minute after homeowner Yvette Howell left the home for a taxi, joined by Norton seconds after the flickering light.
Fifteen minutes later, a neighbor reportedly woke up to a crackling sound and saw smoke coming from Howell's home.
Court documents say Howell and her ex-partner own the home, which entered foreclosure two weeks ago. Howell and Norton moved to a Bismarck hotel after the fire, which claimed Howell's cat. Her three dogs survived.
He is also charged with felony burglary from last month, when he allegedly entered a woman's home less than a mile from Howell's residence and tried to start a vehicle in the garage there.