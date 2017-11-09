Motorist gets stuck after going around construction barricade in Moorhead, nearly getting struck by train
MOORHEAD, Minn. - A motorist was nearly struck by an oncoming train Thursday evening, Nov. 9 after going around a construction barricade and getting stuck in a nearby ditch, according to police.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in south Moorhead at the intersection of 20th Street and Main Avenue.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle went around a construction barricade set up for railroad construction when he got stuck in a ditch near the tracks. An oncoming train was passing the intersection at the time, but did not come in contact with the car.
Both the driver and passenger were not injured.