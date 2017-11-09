Monango man dies after vehicle struck by semi

Sgt. Matthew Denault with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release that the fatal crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the intersection of County Road 34 and 85th Avenue southeast.

A Peterbilt semi with a hopper trailer full of corn was eastbound on County Road 34 and the Monango man was traveling southbound on the avenue in a Chevrolet Blazer when it went through the intersection and was struck by the semi, Denault said.

Denault said the Peterbilt entered the south ditch, rolled and came to rest on its driver side, while the Blazer entered the north ditch, rolled and came to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the Peterbilt, a 41-year-old man from Stirum, N.D., suffered minor injuries and was taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center by Edgeley Ambulance. The driver of the Blazer died as a result of his injuries, Denault said.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.