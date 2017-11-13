Search
    Weather Talk: Record high and record low set on the same day

    By John Wheeler Today at 6:44 a.m.

    On the Great Plains, it is said there is nothing to stop the weather other than a few barbed wire fences. The flat and treeless terrain occasionally allows for extreme temperature swings. One of the most impressive in Great Plains history happened on Nov. 11, 1911. Here in Fargo-Moorhead, it was a cold day with an ongoing blizzard. Temperatures were in the single digits with a wind chill far below zero. But farther south, across Oklahoma, one of the most dramatic temperature swings on record took place as the Arctic front blasted through. Oklahoma City hit a record high of 83 degrees in the afternoon. By midnight, the temperature had fallen to a record low of 17 degrees. Both records still stand. It is remarkably rare for any location to set both a record high and low temperature on the same calendar day. The dramatic shift in temperature was accompanied by 70 mph gusts, blowing dust, thunder and lightning, rain, sleet, and finally snow.

    John was born in Baton Rouge, LA, and grew up near Birmingham, Alabama. As a teenager, his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin, and later to a small town in northeast Iowa. John traces his early interest in weather to the difference in climate between Alabama and Wisconsin. He is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in meteorology. Like any meteorologist, John is intrigued by extremes of weather, especially arctic air outbreaks and winter storms.  John has been known to say he prefers his summers to be hot but in winter, he prefers the cold.  When away from work, John enjoys long-distance running and reading.  John has been a meteorologist at WDAY since May of 1985.

