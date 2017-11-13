Weather Talk: Record high and record low set on the same day

On the Great Plains, it is said there is nothing to stop the weather other than a few barbed wire fences. The flat and treeless terrain occasionally allows for extreme temperature swings. One of the most impressive in Great Plains history happened on Nov. 11, 1911. Here in Fargo-Moorhead, it was a cold day with an ongoing blizzard. Temperatures were in the single digits with a wind chill far below zero. But farther south, across Oklahoma, one of the most dramatic temperature swings on record took place as the Arctic front blasted through. Oklahoma City hit a record high of 83 degrees in the afternoon. By midnight, the temperature had fallen to a record low of 17 degrees. Both records still stand. It is remarkably rare for any location to set both a record high and low temperature on the same calendar day. The dramatic shift in temperature was accompanied by 70 mph gusts, blowing dust, thunder and lightning, rain, sleet, and finally snow.