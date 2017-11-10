According to a report, the fart was so potent that it forced the interrogation of Sean Sykes Jr. to end prematurely after the investigator chose to leave the room.

"Mr. Sykes continued to be flatulent and I ended the interview," the detective wrote.

Sykes is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to sell cocaine and being a felon in possession of three firearms, two of which were reported stolen, according to a Kansas City Star report.

Sykes made his initial court appearance Monday, Nov. 6, and he was ordered to be held in custody pending a future hearing to determine if bond will be set.