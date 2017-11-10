Madeline Marx, 23, now faces two charges of sexual battery.

She worked as a substitute teacher at Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio, according to police records.

"Teachers are entrusted with the responsibility of educating children who are becoming young adults," Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News . "This defendant took advantage of her position and developed a sexual relationship with minor students."

Online court records do not indicate if Marx has an attorney, and courts were closed for Veterans Day.

Kettering City School District Superintendent Scott Inskeep said a student or students alerted school officials to allegations of Marx's inappropriate actions. "An investigation began immediately," Inskeep said.

On Wednesday, police detectives went to Fairmont High School to investigate a report of two minor students having sexual contact with a substitute, according to the warrant.

By early afternoon, the authorities had enough evidence to arrest Marx, police spokesman John Jung said. Marx was formally charged on Thursday, he said.

An 11th-grade student told detectives Marx performed oral sex on him in July in a commercial parking lot. Another 11th grade student said he had sex with Marx in September in an apartment building parking lot.

During Marx's interview with detectives, she admitted to having oral sex with a student and added that she sent "several nude pictures" through Snapchat and Instagram to that student. She also admitted to having intercourse with the other student, the warrant states.

Detectives arrested Marx at the end of her interview, and the Dayton Daily News reported she was physically removed from the school.

The names of the victims are redacted from the police report because they are minors.

The case will be presented to a grand jury, the Daily News reported. Court records indicate Marx could be released on her own recognizance with instructions that she "must reside with father at his residence while case is pending."

Marx began working a substitute teacher last school year, and Inskeep, the superintendent, said there had not been any previous problems with her.

"There were no signs or anything that we knew about that would've caused us to be concerned," Inskeep said.

Online education records show Marx was issued a four-year teaching license in June 2016, to teach kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Daily News obtained personnel records for Marx and reported that she wrote in her application that she was "passionate about children and their education." She described herself as a hard-worker and mentioned working with "special needs children since high school," the newspaper said.

Marx graduated from the University of Dayton and went to high school at Chaminade Julienne High School in Dayton, Inskeep said.

Inskeep said people, in general, should be worried about inappropriate sexual relationships.

"Today with the incidents that seem to be occurring regularly in all walks in the professional world, including in the media, including the arts, including our most profoundly successfully senators, it's just . . . it's an issue we've got to keep working on," the superintendent said. "But it worked here. Kids, students were concerned, and they made an administrator aware, and we investigated immediately, and that person is no longer working with our students."