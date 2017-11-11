'Burn the Bird' 5K and 10K set for Nov. 23

"Burn the Bird" supports the Great Plains Food Bank and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, a free health and wellness program offered to cancer survivors. In addition to the race, there will be a food drive with donations going to YMCA families in need and the Great Plains Food Bank.

The 5K will cost $24 for YMCA members and $29 for nonmembers. The 10K will cost $29 for YMCA members and $33 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit soleMOTIONrace.com.