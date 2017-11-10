According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began shortly after 5 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received a call about a suicidal person.

Officers from Crystal, backed up by New Hope and Robbinsdale police, were dispatched to the residence.

At the scene, officers encountered a man with a gun.

Neighboring houses were evacuated as police attempted to contact the man. Upon making contact with him, shots were fired by both the man and officers.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured, and no other details of the shooting were disclosed Friday night.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident at the request of Crystal police.

The Hennepin County medical examiner was expected to identify the man and the cause and manner of his death, pending an autopsy.