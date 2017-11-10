The program is designed to allow people within the criminal justice system to access recovery support, care coordination and behavioral health assessments and treatment services.

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division and the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will share information about the program. Potential service providers are invited to attend.

People with disabilities who need accommodations to participate can contact Julie Huwe at 701-328-8920, toll-free 800-755-2719, TTY 800-366-6888 or jhuwe@nd.gov.