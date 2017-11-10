Search
    Volunteers needed for AARP tax-preparation program

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:59 p.m.

    FARGO — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking for volunteers to assist older, low-income taxpayers who can't afford a tax preparation service.

    Volunteers should have computer skills, enjoy meeting people and working with other volunteers, and be able to commit at least four hours a week from Feb. 1 to April 15.

    Training will be provided, and every level of tax preparation experience is welcome.

    For more information, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call AARP North Dakota at 1-866-554-5383.

