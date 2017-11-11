Community groups to offer poverty simulations
FARGO — Community Action Agencies will host a poverty simulation from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Olivet Lutheran Church.
The goal is to show participants the realities faced by low-income people and to start a community dialogue about poverty. The event is a collaboration between Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership and Southeast North Dakota Community Action Agency.
A second simulation will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 17, at Grace Lutheran Church in Breckenridge, Minn.
The events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Sarah Hasbargen at 701-232-2452 or sarahh@sendcaa.org, or Becki John at 218-512-1500 or beckij@lakeswandprairies.net.