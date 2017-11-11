Free admission to art exhibit during global festival at Hjemkomst Center
MOORHEAD — The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County is offering free admission to the art exhibition "Illuminating the Word: The Saint John's Bible" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Hjemkomst Center.
The free admission offering coincides with "Pangea — Cultivate Our Cultures," a family-friendly festival featuring performances of global music and dance from local artists, readings and food from a variety of cultures.
For more information, visit www.hcscconline.org/pangea-2/ or contact Davin Wait at 218-299-5511, extension 6733, or davin.wait@hcsmuseum.org.