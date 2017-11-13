The hearing will be held at the Fireside Restaurant, 415 1st Ave. N. in Ellendale.

Foxtail Wind, an indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, has applied for a permit to build what would be known as the Foxtail Wind Energy Center. The project would be constructed and operated by Xcel Energy, pending approval of the transfer of the site certificate.

The project area encompasses 31 square miles. Up to 75 turbines would be built, generating up to 150 megawatts of energy.

Comments from the meeting will be added to the Public Service Commission's official record. Any information received after the hearing will not be included in the official record.