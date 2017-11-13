Grief workshop to be held Thursday

The workshop will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Hospice of the Red River Valley, 1701 38th St. S.

The workshop will enable attendees to identify and learn how to manage their emotions while grieving during the holidays. Participants will also learn important self-care strategies.

The class is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required.

For more information, call (800) 237-4629 or email bereavement@hrrv.org.