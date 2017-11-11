A bus carrying 29 freshmen and sophomores and their parent chaperones from Mary, Mother of the Church in Burnsville hit a slippery patch about 9:49 a.m. south of Cannon Falls, according to Lt. Tiffani Nielson, public information officer for the Minnesota State Patrol.

The bus, which was carrying a trailer, was going about 40 mph south on Highway 52, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll onto its right side.

Eight of the students were injured, Nielson said. The injuries were not life-threatening. They were transported by Gold Cross ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Another bus was called to pick up the stranded group. The bus driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved.

“It was a pretty straightforward accident,” Nielson said. “Sometimes with a large vehicle pulling a trailer, the tail can wag the dog.”

The church posted a message on its website asking for prayers for the students who were headed to their annual fall retreat. The retreat will be rescheduled for a later date, the church said.