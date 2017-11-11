Guardsmen, vets fall in at Grafton Armory for the last time

The Veteran's Day ceremony, attended by about 400 people Saturday, Nov. 11, formalized the closure of the Grafton Armory, ending a 132-year history of active army posts in Grafton, as the North Dakota National Guard consolidates its forces and disbands units across the state.

"The guard maybe leaving Grafton, but the guard legacy is strong in Grafton," said retired Lt. Col. Shirley Olgeirson, who served 25 years in the guard.

Olgeirson is considered the ultimate authority on that historic legacy, and she brought the crowd back to the founding of the 1st Dakota Infantry Regiment in 1885, before North Dakota became a state. The governor of the Dakota Territory wanted to establish a regiment, so he formed companies in Bismarck, Fargo and Grafton, which Olgeirson said had a much higher population than Bismarck at the time.

The unit deployed to the Philippines during the Spanish American War in 1899 and the Mexican Border War in 1916 before becoming the 164th Infantry Regiment in World War I. In WWII, North Dakotans in the 164th Infantry were the first Army units to engage enemy troops when they arrived to support Marines fighting the Japanese on Guadalcanal.

Most recently, Grafton was home to the 133rd Quartermaster Detachment, which had its colors retired Saturday.

The formal closing of the Grafton Armory, as the guard has done in outposts in Cando, Bottineau, Rugby and Mott in the past year is part of the Army National Guard losing about 15,000 positions nationwide in 2017.

Olgeirson said the Grafton closure was bittersweet.

"It's tough for a location with 132 years of history to give it up," she said.

Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., spoke about the important role the community plays in the National Guard and called for attention to be paid to veterans every day.

"We need to be ever mindful and ever grateful to that veteran who sits next to us at church or is our neighbor or who maybe just lost a loved one," Cramer said. "Whether we know them or not, we need to be more aware of what we are."

Cramer told the Herald he typically attends the Veteran's Day celebration in Bismarck, but that he wanted to be in Grafton this year.

"The National Guard is special because it's us," Cramer said. 'It's our community, our state."

North Dakota National Guard commander Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann said he was pleased they could hold a proper ceremony to say goodbye to the Grafton post.

The guard in North Dakota has lower numbers than it once did. The force is down from 3,400 to about 3,000 today, Dohrmann said, making it hard to keep up posts like Grafton despite the bonds felt by the communities and soldiers.

"The soldiers love serving in these small communities and the communities give that love back to them," Dohrmann said. "That's why it's so difficult when you have to leave a community like Grafton."

The guard is down to 12 posts in North Dakota. Several posts were consolidated into bigger towns such as Grand Forks, whichs hosts the 132nd Quartermaster Company and the 188th Air Defense Artillery.

The guard continues to deploy soldiers overseas. About 60 North Dakota National Guard soldiers with the 136 Combat Sustainment Battalion returned from a 10-month deployment in Afghanistan on Nov. 10.

State Sen. Tom Campbell, R-Grafton, said the armory was a staple of his Grafton childhood in the 1970s. He recalled the gymnasium being a popular place for high school dances and basketball games.

Campbell, who is making a bid for Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp's seat in 2018, said the building is being used as a sort of community center, where people can come and get exercise. He hopes it continues to be used by the city.

"It's a beautiful facility," he said.

Grafton City Administrator Nick Ziegelmann said the city is conducting a feasibility study to determine how to best use the facility going forward.