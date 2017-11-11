Widow of revered Fargo Mayor Dennis Walaker dies

The Walakers started their married life together by moving to Moorhead. Mary took a job as a teacher in West Fargo, teaching at South Elementary School.

The couple moved briefly to West Fargo after Mary began teaching there, but after a flood of the Sheyenne River threatened to submerge their basement apartment, they moved to south Fargo. There they built a home and raised a family. They had two daughters, Erin and Shannon.

Mary taught for 39 years, retiring in 2003. According the Boulger Funeral home, she wrote school musicals, supervised science fairs and championed student learning. She earned a master's degree in elementary education from Minot State University in 2000.

Throughout her life, Mary was passionate about music, gardening, and her family, as well as education. She was active in the Concordia Marimba group "Viva Marimba." She was an active supporter of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony and arts throughout the region.

Her husband, Dennis, a three-term mayor, died in 2014. He is best known for guiding the city through the record-setting 2009 flood and resisting pressure from federal government officials to evacuate the city.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Boulger Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday.