Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sprinkler system stops fire at Fargo mall

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:54 p.m.

    The sprinkler system at West Acres Mall is being credited with putting out a fire that sparked at the Macy's store before it could spread early Sunday morning.

    The Fargo Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Macy's at 2:42 a.m., Sunday, only to discover the sprinkler system had done most of the job.

    A fire sparked in a Macy's management office due to an overheated electrical device, firefighters said. The flames spread to nearby office furniture before the sprinkler system extinguished the blaze.

    "The sprinkler head is credited with extinguishing the fire and minimizing what most likely would have been significant fire damage to the department store," Battalion Chief Jason Ness wrote in a release. "This incident reinforces the value of sprinkler systems and their ability to contain or extinguish fires prior to firefighters arrival."

    Explore related topics:NewsfargoregionFireWest Acres mallMacy's
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness