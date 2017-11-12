Two injured in Mall of America stabbing, suspect in custody

The victims, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, were stabbed when they confronted a man attempting to steal items belonging to one of the victims from a fitting room, according to Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts. A suspect is in custody.

One of the victims was trying on clothes with a group of friends or family members in the men's department at Macy's shortly before 6:45 p.m., Potts said. When he left the fitting room to show the clothes to the other people in his party, the alleged assailant entered the fitting room to steal his belongings.

When the victim returned to the fitting room, he confronted the thief, who stabbed him, Potts said. Another man in his party responded to the victim's cries for help and was also stabbed. The others in their party disarmed the alleged assailant and restrained him until police arrived.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals.

Macy's was closed Sunday night while police investigated the incident.