The Fargo-Moorhead Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Group will host its fifth annual event honoring survivors and loved ones lost to pancreatic cancer with a vigil and walk through downtown Fargo Thursday, Nov. 16.

"A lot of people are affected by cancer," said Lauren Siebels, president of the awareness group. "I'm part of the group because my dad is a survivor, and I want to keep the research going. But a lot of group members are those who lost someone to it."

The event will start at Fargo's First Lutheran Church, 619 Broadway, with registration and a silent auction kicking off at 5:30 p.m., followed by a program and vigil at 6:30 p.m.

Participants will be given purple glow sticks and then walk along Broadway to illuminate the city while bringing awareness to what the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network says is the third leading cause of cancer-related death.

Earlier this year, two graduate students at North Dakota State University, James Froberg and Fataneh Karandish, made progress on the medical front by inventing a test to diagnose pancreatic cancer, which is often difficult to detect.

In May, Moorhead School District Superintendent Lynne Kovash announced she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Then in October, Kovash said she would be retiring at the end of the school year after nearly 10 years leading the district.

There are fewer than 200,000 cases of pancreatic cancer in the U.S. each year, and the Action Network has a goal to double the number of survivors by 2020.

Silent auction proceeds and donations from Thursday's walk and vigil will go toward pancreatic cancer patients and an endowment through the Sanford Health Roger Maris Cancer Center to help fund clinical trials. Siebels said donors can contribute directly to a gas card program that helps patients get to and from appointments.

Siebels said event organizers will be handing out free T-shirts and selling cancer comfort kits that come with a blanket and other care items that can be purchased for a loved one or donated to patients.

For more information on the walk and vigil, visit the Facebook page for the Fargo-Moorhead Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Group.