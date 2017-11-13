Applicants should have a general understanding or background in financial matters and budgeting.

The committee includes district administrators, staff members, parents and other community members. Committee members serve a term of two years and meet quarterly.

The application form is available on the district's website. Applications must be submitted to the assistant superintendent's office by 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

For more information, call assistant superintendent Brandon Lunak at 218-284-3370.