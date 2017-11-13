Mall of America says stabbing incident ‘isolated’

“Bloomington police immediately took appropriate actions to control last night’s isolated incident to ensure the safety and security of our guests,” the statement said. “Mall of America has the largest privately trained security force in the country and we are vigilant and committed to providing a safe environment for our guests, employees and tenants.”

On Sunday evening, two men were stabbed with a knife in a Macy’s dressing room. The suspect, 20-year-old Mahad Abdiaziz Abdiraham, of Minneapolis, was attempting to rob one of the men, police said. When confronted, he stabbed a man he had tried to rob and another in his party, police said.

Others in the party disarmed the attacker and restrained him until police arrived, according to police.

Abdiraham has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. His criminal history is limited to traffic violations.

The two stabbing victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.