Police: Minn. teen killed by vehicle was part of drug robbery gone bad
ANDOVER, Minn. -- Authorities have arrested a third suspect in the Friday night hit-and-run death of a teenager in Andover, which they now are labeling second-degree murder.
Investigators announced Sunday that the death of Tristan Gene Robinson, 17, of Nowthen, was not an accident as previously reported, but that the teen was run down as part of a drug-related robbery gone bad in the town north of the Twin Cities.
Three juveniles — including 19-year-old Loren Gafner — are in custody in connection with Robinson’s death.
Police believe Gafner was driving the 2005 Mercury Montego that struck Robinson.Robinson was struck about 6:20 p.m. Friday after he left a friend’s house in Andover.
His friends reported that they “heard a dull collision sound followed by screeching tires,” police said. “They went outside to investigate and saw their friend in the street with multiple injuries. They did not see a vehicle.”
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.