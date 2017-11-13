Investigators announced Sunday that the death of Tristan Gene Robinson, 17, of Nowthen, was not an accident as previously reported, but that the teen was run down as part of a drug-related robbery gone bad in the town north of the Twin Cities.

Three juveniles — including 19-year-old Loren Gafner — are in custody in connection with Robinson’s death.

Police believe Gafner was driving the 2005 Mercury Montego that struck Robinson.Robinson was struck about 6:20 p.m. Friday after he left a friend’s house in Andover.

His friends reported that they “heard a dull collision sound followed by screeching tires,” police said. “They went outside to investigate and saw their friend in the street with multiple injuries. They did not see a vehicle.”

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.