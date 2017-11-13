According to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office, the death of Ronald Lee Klitzka, 62, of Crystal was ruled a homicide. He had been shot in the head.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began shortly after 5 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received a call about a suicidal person in the 5100 block of Angeline Avenue North.

Officers from Crystal, backed up by New Hope and Robbinsdale police, were dispatched to the residence.

At the scene, officers encountered a man with a gun.

Neighboring houses were evacuated as police attempted to contact the man, later identified as Klitzka. Upon making contact with him, shots were fired by both the man and officers.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The sheriff’s office was investigating the incident at the request of Crystal police.