Three Affiliated Tribes Police Detective Sam Lincoln said most of the reservation has been searched by aircraft, motor vehicles and people on foot.

Now the search is set to expand to Lake Sakakawea with air boats from nearby sheriff's departments, pending approval.

"I think we'll get the bays checked as best we can," Lincoln said Monday. "We're going over some points of interest, redoing some points and still following up on tips that come in."

No foul play is suspected in Lone Bear's disappearance, he said, adding FBI agents have helped with some sensitive interviews but the missing person case hasn't become a crime.

Matthew Lone Bear was in Bismarck Monday to purchase a drone to help look for his sister. He said search efforts scaled down to only family members last weekend as the deer gun season opener brought hunters out.

A scuba team was also en route Monday, with air support to be available, he said.

"We're trying to do a bigger search and get word out about more areas we'll be searching," he said.

Texx Lone Bear said a dozen searchers and three police dogs were out Monday searching for his daughter.

He said he hasn't formed a theory to her disappearance.

"I'm still at a loss. Hoping for the best," he said.

Law enforcement has updated details related to Olivia Lone Bear's last sighting. She was last seen the evening of Oct. 24 at Sportsman's Bar in New Town wearing a white camouflage jacket with black sleeve stripes and light-colored blue jeans. She left driving a teal 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with an extended cab and silver toolbox with North Dakota license plate 839 BRC.

Multiple agencies have been searching for the missing mother of five, including sheriff's departments in North Dakota and Montana and fire departments from Belcourt, Beulah and New Town.

From here, Lincoln said investigators and Lone Bear's family will determine where search efforts may go next.

"We're still looking for her," Texx Lone Bear said.

Olivia Keri Lone Bear, 32, of New Town, is Native American, 5 feet, 6 inches, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos and pierced ears.

Anyone with information related to her disappearance may call 701-627-3617 or 701-627-6141.